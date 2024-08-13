Home
News
South Texas College expands Mid-Valley campus
South Texas College celebrated the expansion of its Mid-Valley Campus during a Tuesday ceremony. Two new buildings for STC’s HVAC, welding, and automotive program were...
Prescription Health: Smartwatch helps diagnose student athlete’s heart condition
Connor Heinz has big dreams as a point...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, August 13, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, August 12, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, August 11, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
On the first minute of August 12th, the Edinburg Economedes Jaguars started up practice with another year of Midnight Madness. "I love it because it...
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Memorial Wolverines
PSJA Memorial is kicking of its football season...
Two-a-Day Tour: La Villa Cardinals
It was another successful year last season for...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Sindicato pide investigación por comentarios de Trump y Musk sobre despedir a trabajadores en huelga
DETROIT (AP) — El sindicato de trabajadores de la industria automotriz United Auto Workers (UAW) ha denunciado al candidato presidencial republicano Donald Trump y al director...
Stutz Packing Company tendrá retira nueces contaminadas por listeriosis
La empresa Stutz Packing Company tendrá que retirar...
Diagnóstico de arritmias infantiles a través de reloj inteligente
La arritmia o ritmo cardiaco anormal suele darse...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
