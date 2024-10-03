Home
Harlingen towing ordinance doubles in price
The city of Harlingen is changing its towing ordinance. The tow will now cost $300, that's about double than it was before. City commissioners approved...
Eight witnesses take the stand in Cameron County capital murder trial
Prosecutors in a capital murder trial underway in...
Mission ISD, Region One partner up for new daycare initiative
Mission Consolidated Independent School District is rolling out...
Weather
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
The Weslaco Lady Panthers are once again being honored for their comeback victory in the softball state championship. There is a new exhibit now on...
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
The Roma Gladiators (4-1) are hosting the Port...
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
The Edinburg North Lady Cougars took down the...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Chile De Monte the cat
Editor's Note: A graphic in the video says...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Jueves 3 de octubre: Tormentas dispersas en los altos 80s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
Residente de San Benito recibe reconocimiento por su labor comunitaria de adopción canina
En la ciudad de San Benito, un joven...
Ciudad de Mission inicia [proyecto de construcción de sendero para ciclistas
Un nuevo sendero para ciclistas y caminantes será...
Take 5
