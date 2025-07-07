Home
Cameron County cancels Operation Border Health
The Cameron County Public Health department announced the cancellation of the annual event that provides free health services to the community. Operation Border Health 2025...
Brownsville police seeking Sunrise Mall jewelry thief
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s...
FBI activity spotted in Weslaco following deadly Border Patrol shooting
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were...
Weather
Monday, July 7, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, July 6, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, July 5, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Football announce game times for inaugural season
UTRGV Football announce game times for inaugural season home games. The first five home games will start at 7 p.m. The last two are set for...
KRGV launching new sports show 'Vaquero Game Day'
The countdown is on for the inaugural season...
In Sinaloa's capital, news of a boxing scion's arrest and allegations of cartel ties cause unease
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Inside a sports arena...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 6, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Comunidad del Valle ofrece apoyo a damnificados de las inundaciones en Texas
El Valle del Río Grande extiende su mano para ayudar a las familias afectadas en el Condado Kerr y sus alrededores. Diversas organizaciones están pidiendo...
Bomberos de Pharr viajan al centro de Texas para ayudar tras las inundaciones
Algunos socorristas del Valle están en la región...
Lamentan la pérdida de 27 campistas tras inundaciones en Texas que dejaron casi 90 muertos
KERRVILLE, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Equipos de rescate...
