Valley healthcare workers say patients are skipping appointments over deportation fears
Healthcare workers in the Rio Grande Valley said more patients are skipping medical appointments because they're afraid of being detained by immigration authorities. “We have...
McAllen immigration attorney reacts to Homeland Security urging DACA recipients to self-deport
A new stance by the Department of Homeland...
Mission business speaking out over donation bin being used as illegal dump site
Good intentions are turning into an eyesore outside...
Weather
Thursday, July 31, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 30, 2025: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, July 29, 2025: Still hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV football holds first practice of 2025 training camp
UTRGV football held their first practice of 2025 training camp on Thursday morning. It's the first of 25 practices ahead of the first gameday on August...
UTRGV women's soccer holds first practice of the 2025 season
UTRGV held it's first practice in preparation for...
Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys DE Sam Williams is "on track to have an incredible year"
One player that could be set to make...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Wilma and Pebbles the Tortoiseshell kittens
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Un hombre acusado de disparar a su exnovia afuera de un bar de Álamo se declara inocente
Un hombre de La Blanca acusado de matar a tiros a su novia se declaró inocente de asesinato, según muestran los registros judiciales. Jorge Enrique...
Harlingen anuncia la construcción de un nuevo refugio para animales
La alcaldesa de Harlingen, Norma Sepúlveda, anunció un...
Bombero de Edinburg relata los daños mortales causados por las inundaciones en el Condado Kerr
Kilómetros de pertenencias dispersas se alineaban en las...
