KRGV kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign
KRGV is asking viewers to help us keep our community warm this winter as our annual Tim's Coats campaign kicks off. Instead of collecting used...
Trial judge in Robert Roberson’s death row case agrees to recusal
" Trial judge in Robert Roberson’s death...
DACA recipients worry their protection from deportation won't last another Trump term
PHOENIX (AP) — Reyna Montoya was 10 when...
Weather
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024: Spotty shower with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024: Coastal drizzle, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Nov. 29, 2024: Cool, drizzle, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA's yearslong efforts to get lawmakers to address myriad problems in college sports could finally pay off in the new, Republican-controlled Congress....
Cowboys set for Thanksgiving visit from Giants after ending 5-game losing streak
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A five-game losing streak...
RGV High School Basketball: November 26, 2024
BOYS: PSJA Memorial 62, Santa Maria 51...
Programming
Community
KRGV kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign
KRGV is asking viewers to help us keep our community warm this winter as our annual Tim's Coats campaign kicks off. Instead of collecting used...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Dracula the cat
Connect
Noticias RGV
Beneficiarios del DACA temen que su protección no dure otro mandato de Trump
PHOENIX (AP) — Reyna Montoya tenía 10 años cuando ella y su familia huyeron de la violencia en Tijuana y emigraron ilegalmente a Estados Unidos. Creciendo...
Una inyección semestral podría ayudar a acabar con el sida. ¿La tendrán todos los que la necesitan?
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Se ha dicho...
Activistas: Autoridades mexicanas dispersan dos caravanas de migrantes que se dirigían a EEUU
TAPACHULA, México (AP) — Las autoridades de inmigración...
