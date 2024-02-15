Home
Hidalgo County emergency officials may have determined location of natural gas odor
Officials in Hidalgo and Starr County are working to find out where the strong odor of gas is coming from. Reports were made of the...
Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024: Afternoon showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Pharr animal control distributing chewable rabies vaccines for wildlife
Pharr residents may have spotted packets on the...
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024: Afternoon showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024: Cloudy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Baseball Preparing for Season Opener Friday
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Baseball will be starting up their season this Friday in a four-game series against Rhode Island. We caught up with the...
RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights - Tuesday 2/13
RIO GRANDE VALLEY TEXAS -- Watch the...
RGV Vipers Preparing to Take on Austin Spurs on Valentine's Day
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The RGV Vipers are...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024
Information from AAA shows that gas prices in...
Pump Patrol: Feb. 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Preparatoria Lincoln Park en Brownsville inauguran sala de lactancia
La Preparatoria Lincoln Park en Brownsville dio un paso importante para ayudar a las madres adolescentes con la inauguración de una nueva sala de lactancia. ...
Líderes del condado de Hidalgo crean conciencia sobre la violencia en las citas entre adolescentes
Una manera de combatir violencia entre las parejas...
Organización sin fines de lucro CDCB buscan ofrecer viviendas asequibles
En el Condado Cameron, la organización de desarrollo...
