Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has colossal $55 million war chest for 2022 reelection bid
" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has colossal $55 million war chest for 2022 reelection bid " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit,...
Flooding in La Blanca sparks concern among residents
There’s still a lot of standing water in...
Texas lawmakers are back for a special session. Here's what you should know.
" Texas lawmakers are back for a...
Weather
July 8, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV extended through Friday evening
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has bee extended through Friday evening.
July 7, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV extended until Friday
3:05 p.m.: The National Weather Service has extended...
July 6, 2021: Flash Flood Watch issued for Rio Grande Valley
2:30 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been...
Sports
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Cruz Roja abrirá refugio de evacuación en Pharr
La Cruz Roja Americana y el Distrito Escolar Independiente de Pharr-San Juan-Alamo abrirán un centro de evacuación de emergencia para los residentes afectados por las inundaciones...
México: Tribunal anula límite a aborto en casos de violación
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - La Suprema Corte...
Instalan Albergue temporal para afectados por las lluvias en Reynosa
Las inundaciones en Reynosa, debido a los fuertes...
