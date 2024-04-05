Home
Demolition set for 70-year-old housing community in Mission
Every time Irma Flores passes by the Anacua Village, she says she's reminded of her family's history in the Mission housing unit. “My great-grandfather planted...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
City of Palmview responding to vandalism incidents at municipal park
A SkyWatch surveillance tower now stands at the...
Weather
Friday, April 5, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 87 degrees
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
The latest eclipse forecast is throwing a curveball at eclipse watchers
Originally Published: 03 APR 24 11:03 ET ...
Thursday, March 4, 2024: Sunny and warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UIL HS Soccer Regional Quarterfinals Highlights & Scores
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Regional Quarterfinals round is over. Four valley boys teams are left in the playoffs. Three on the girls side. Click...
Lady Eagles showing the way in powerlifting
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Idea College Prep were...
HS Boys & Girls Soccer Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
BOYS MATCHUPS 4A: PROGRESO VS...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Madagascar hissing cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Departamento de policia de Mission investiga hallazgo de cuerpo
En la ciudad de Mission, las autoridades investigan el hallazgo de un cuerpo en estado de descomposición. Un transeúnte fue quien informo a la policía...
5 de Abril del 2024: Temperaturas en los altos 80s
Para seguir a Valeria López en Facebook, haz...
Aquí Entre Nos: Margot Robbie producir un nuevo proyecto de películas de comics
El género femenino sigue destacando no solo en...
