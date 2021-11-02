Home
Valley parents react to CDC decision on COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids
Some parents in the Valley say they're ready to vaccinate their younger children against COVID-19. "It is a little scary because these children are so...
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Mission
Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Mission...
San Juan's Noche De Paz returns as two-day festival
Holiday fun is on its way to San...
Weather
Nov. 2, 2021: Rising humidity, temperatures in the 80s
Nov. 1, 2021: Rising humidity, temperatures in 80s
Halloween 2021: Temperatures in the 70s by trick-or-treat time
Happy Halloween! Temperatures should climb to the...
Sports
Unofficial Election Results 2021
Election Results below:
Pace Defeats Palmview in Saturday Match-up
Pace defeated Palmview 41-21 on Saturday Night at...
Toros Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-1 Win Over El Paso
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, October 30, 2021) – With...
Community
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work. She's a stand-out student who shines in the classroom and on the field. The senior at...
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve...
Día de los Fieles Difuntos en el Valle del Río Grande
Miles de personas se dirigieron a los cementerios para recordar solemnemente aquellos seres que fueron parte de sus vidas y que han fallecido. Este 2...
Refuerzan vigilancia en escuela de Mission
La policía de Mission proporcionará una patrulla extra...
EE. UU. Otorga la autorización final a las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para niños de hasta 5 a 11 años
WASHINGTON (AP) - EE. UU. Otorga la autorización...
