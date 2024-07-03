Home
City of Port Mansfield receives $15.9 million funding to deepen port
Port Mansfield received $15.9 million in funding to deepen its ship channel. The channel, that goes out to the Laguna Madre and to the east...
Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza holds grand reopening in Harlingen
Doors are now back open, nearly three years...
Driver in deadly 18-wheeler crash in Mission identified
The identity of the truck driver who died...
Weather
Beryl heads toward Jamaica as a major hurricane after ripping through southeast Caribbean
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in...
Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 1, 2024: PM shower, hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- Premier Volleyball is headed back to the USA Volleyball Girls and Juniors National Championships in Las Vegas, after they earned a liberty bid...
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
MCALLEN, Texas -- Six Valley teams are headed...
Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning 100 in 10.71 seconds
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two steps before she...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Tres arrestados por apuñalamiento en Edinburg tras persecución policial
Tres personas fueron arrestadas en relación con un apuñalamiento ocurrido en Edinburg. Esto tuvo lugar en un apartamento de North Edgewood, cerca de West Schunior,...
Policía de Brownsville busca identificar a mujer sospechosa de robo de vehículo
El departamento de policía de Brownsville pide de...
Brownsville invita a celebrar el Día de la Independencia con comida, música y fuegos artificiales
Tal parece que las celebraciones de la independencia...
