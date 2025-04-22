Home
News
Valley pastor explains the process to elect new pope
Catholics across the world are praying for Pope Francis during a nine day mourning period. “[We are] praying for the pope today since he passed,...
Ballot proposition would increase tax rate in the Delta area for more ambulance services
People needing an ambulance in Delta communities such...
Disney on ICE characters visit South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital
To prepare for Disney On Ice’s opening night...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 21, 2025: Early thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, April 20, 2025: Spotty afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Texas Southmost College announces Jesus Villarreal as head coach for women's soccer team
Texas Southmost College announced on Tuesday that they are hiring Jesus Villarreal as their head women's soccer coach. Villarreal has served as a volunteer assistant...
RGV high school baseball highlights as teams near end of regular season
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES: Los Fresnos 9,...
UTRGV shortstop Isaac Lopez named to Brooks Wallace Award watch list
Isaac Lopez was named the UTRGV Legacy Award...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass, April 20, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Patrulla Fronteriza entrena a agentes caninos
Los agentes caninos de la Patrulla Fronteriza están altamente entrenados, para encontrar drogas y personas con el olfato. El sector del Valle del Río Grande cuenta...
Martes 22 de Abril: Lluvia aislada con temperaturas en los altos 80s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz...
Miembro de la banda de los Paisas arrestado en McAllen tras intentar volver a entrar ilegalmente en EE.UU.
Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza estadounidense arrestaron a...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days