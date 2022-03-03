Home
Sharyland High School robotics team promotes STEM in community
Students in the robotics club at Sharyland High School are discovering a passion for engineering while trying to encourage others to do the same. The...
HSI conducts ongoing criminal investigation at Mercedes home
Federal agencies were at a Mercedes home Thursday...
March 3, 2022: Mostly cloudy with temperature in the 70s
UTRGV basketball preps for Lamar
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both UTRGV basketball teams are preparing for the end of the Western Athletic Conference regular season. Click on the video above for...
Boys Basketball Area Round Scores and Highlights
Boys Basketball Playoffs Thursday, February 24th...
PSJA's Villanueva brings back gold
PHARR, Texas -- PSJA's Jessica Villanueva capped off...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
México: hallan gran arsenal en refugios del narcotráfico
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El ejército mexicano junto con la Guardia Nacional y la fiscalía federal hallaron un gran arsenal de armas largas, ametralladoras, granadas,...
Contienda electoral para el Distrito 28 va a una segunda vuelta
Durante estas elecciones hubo sorpresas, varias contiendas tendrán...
Uso opcional de cubrebocas en el Distrito Escolar Independiente de Brownsville
Este miércoles el Distrito Escolar independiente de Brownsville...
