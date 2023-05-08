Home
News
Witnesses speak out on deadly crash outside Ozanam Center in Brownsville
People who witnessed the crash of a vehicle plowing into a group of migrants at a bus stop in Brownsville speak out about what they saw....
Mass held in honor of Brownsville deadly crash victims
A mass was held at the Ozanam Center...
Gov. Greg Abbott focuses on border security in first address since Allen and Brownsville tragedies
" Gov. Greg Abbott focuses on border security...
Weather
Monday, May 8, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, May 5, 2023: Isolated thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Thursday, May 4, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Sports
Saturday Softball Scores and Highlights - Area Round
High School Softball Playoff Scores Saturday 6A - Area Round GM 2 - San Benito 3, Brennan 1 - series tied 1-1 ...
Saturday Baseball Scores and Highlights
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES 6A BI-DISTRICT...
RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina facing his toughest challenge
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo"...
Community
Zoo Guest: Bearded dragon
Pet of the Week: Mason the shepherd puppy
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Noticias RGV
Conductor involucrado en un accidente mortal en Brownsville es acusado de homicidio involuntario
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville realizó una conferencia de prensa el lunes por la mañana sobre el accidente mortal entre un automóvil y un peatón...
La Entrevista: Como preparar un dulce regalo ante el día de las madres
Letty Yzaguirre de Lucero Eventos visita nuestros estudios...
La Entrevista: Joven participa en películas de Hollywood como doble en escenas de acción
Lorena Abreu es una joven hispana que se...
Radar
7 Days