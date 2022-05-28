Home
Police chase ends with driver crashing into gas meter
A car chase in Edinburg ended when vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a gas meter outside a Pizza Hut late Friday night. The...
Explainer: Terroristic threat charge comes with different levels of penalties
With several Valley students facing charges for making...
Experts provide tips on how to talk to your kids about the Uvalde shooting
As more information is released about the deadly...
Saturday, May 29, 2022: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the high 90s
May 26, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 90s
May 25, 2022: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cameron County until 7:45 a.m.
For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or...
Weslaco Rallies in Final Frame But Falls in Regional Final to O'Connor
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Weslaco Panthers nearly ended the O'Connor Panthers 24 game win streak with a rally in the 7th inning on Friday. However, the...
D-Backs Fall as Buda Johnson Forces Game 3
CORPUS CHRISTI - There will be game three...
Diamondbacks Journey to the Sweet 16
MISSION, TEXAS -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks are one...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman Oscar Adame said goodbye to viewers. Oscar announced his retirement earlier this month. You can watch his...
Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday
A free health fair will be taking place...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 22, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Menor detenido después de llevar una pistola de juguete cerca del campus de Brownsville ISD
Un menor fue detenido el viernes por la tarde por llevar una pistola de juguete frente a una escuela secundaria, anunció el Distrito Escolar Independiente de...
Como detectar problemas en bebes antes de nacer
Descubrir que está embarazada puede ser uno de...
Aprueban 4 días de clases en el distrito escolar de Santa Rosa
El distrito escolar de Santa Rosa finalmente llego...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
