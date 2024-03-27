Home
Intoxication and racing may have contributed to fatal San Juan crash, police chief says
New details were released in a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday in San Juan. According to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes, intoxication and...
Former Weslaco commissioner sentenced to time served following perjury conviction
A former Weslaco city commissioner previously convicted of...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Explosive Atlantic hurricane season predicted for 2024, AccuWeather experts warn
The scene is being set for a turbulent year in the tropics, one that could approach a record-setting pace that may exhaust the entire list of...
Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Breezy and dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued for boys and girls HS soccer. 11 boys games kicked-off tonight. Ten on the girls side. Click...
UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round: Monday 3/25
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District action started...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
27 de Marzo del 2024: Altas presiones siguen ganando territorio estos próximos días
Para seguir a Valeria López en su página de Facebook, haga clic aqu í.
Ex comisionado de Weslaco sentenciado a tiempo cumplido tras condena por perjurio
Un ex comisionado de la ciudad de Weslaco...
Aquí entre Nos: Timothée Chalamet firma un contrato con Warner Bros
En el mundo del cine, si a usted...
