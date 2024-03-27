Home
Grupo Frontera visits McAllen, talks about recent show in Argentina
The Rio Grande Valley's own Grupo Frontera made a stop in McAllen on Tuesday. The band has come a long way since first breaking into the...
Medical Breakthrough: New treatment for form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is one of the most common...
Pharr resident sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl
A 21-year-old Pharr resident was sentenced to eight...
Weather
Explosive Atlantic hurricane season predicted for 2024, AccuWeather experts warn
The scene is being set for a turbulent year in the tropics, one that could approach a record-setting pace that may exhaust the entire list of...
Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Breezy and dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued for boys and girls HS soccer. 11 boys games kicked-off tonight. Ten on the girls side. Click...
UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round: Monday 3/25
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District action started...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Residente de Pharr sentenciado a prisión federal por cargos de drogas con fentanilo
Un residente de Pharr de 21 años fue sentenciado a ocho años después de haber sido declarado culpable de cargos de drogas con fentanilo. Alex...
Hablando Claro: Préstamos hipotecarios para viviendas
Odilia Chaidez y Gina Gonzalez, representants de 'Texas...
Miércoles 27 de Marzo: Temperaturas máximas en los 80s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
