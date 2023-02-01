Home
News
McAllen ISD’s child nutrition program receives national recognition
Making sure no child goes hungry is the goal of the director for the McAllen Independent School District’s child nutritional program. And now, the model...
Food vendors at Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show expected to face 'profit fee'
Vendors and attendees can expect several changes once...
Houston-area resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize in Pharr
A Houston-area resident claimed a top prize winning...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tue. Jan. 31, 2023: Isolated showers, temperatures in the 40s
Mon. Jan. 30, 2023: Mainly cloudy, temperatures in the 80s
Sun. Jan. 29, 2023: Warm, breezy, and temperatures in the 80s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat...
RGV Vipers beat Austin Spurs 126-110, earn third straight victory
Edinburg, Texas. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The Rio...
UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Pump Patrol - Jan. 30, 2023
Pump Patrol - Jan. 27, 2023
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Experta aconseja sobre como prevenir el robo de identidad
En la entrevista, Hilda Martinez, del buro de mejores negocios en Brownsville comparte datos sobre como evitar que le roben su identidad o información personal. ...
La Entrevista: Anuncian nueva herramienta para controlar los niveles de velocidad en Weslaco
El ingeniero Albert Aldana, de la ciudad de...
La Entrevista: Predicen crecimiento económico tras la inauguración de un nuevo parque en Palmview
Viene pronto un parque en donde habrá múltiples...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
