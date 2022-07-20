Home
News
Man in custody after 'fondling himself in front of children' at Mission swimming pool, police say
A man is in custody and is expected to go before a judge on Thursday after police say he was caught "fondling himself" at a Mission...
City of Mission calling for voluntary water conservation
The city of Mission is asking for residents...
Law enforcement reviewing Lasara ISD campuses
With the new school year approaching for students...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 20, 2022: Temperatures in the 100s
July 19, 2022: Temperatures in the 100s
July 18, 2022: Temperatures in the 100s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Vaqueros Ace Stevens Signs with NY Yankees
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens , who pitched for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team from 2020-22, signed a...
Mustang ready to gallop to state XC/T&F
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados is...
What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- It's no secret...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed up with the Salvation Army and H-E-B for another year of our 5’s Fans for Friends campaign. ...
5's Fans for Friends kicks off Monday
Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially...
Pet of the Week: Palm Valley Animal Society experiencing overcrowding in shelters
Palm Valley Animal Society is experiencing overcrowding. ...
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
La Entrevista: Farmers Market ofrecen importantes beneficios a los agricultores y consumidores
Este miércoles en La Entrevista nos acompaña Francisca Hogan. Ella es voluntaria del McAllen Farmers' Market. Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
Austin American-Statesman traduce al español el informe sobre el tiroteo de Uvalde
El Austin American-Statesman, un periódico de Austin, ha...
Revisan protocolos de seguridad en el distrito escolar de LaSara en el condado Willacy
Las clases en el distrito escolar de La...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
