Brownsville ISD approves $1K stipend for all employees, but no salary raises
Without any pay raises, the president of the Texas Valley Educators Association says that Brownsville Independent School District could lose more employees. "If you want...
Water boil notice issued for North Alamo Water Supply Corporation customers in north Alamo area
The Texas Commission on Environmental quality has required...
Officer shortage puts Cameron County jail below minimum standards
The Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Cameron County is...
Weather
Wednesday, June 28, 2023: Hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Climate change has sent temperatures soaring in Texas
" Climate change has sent temperatures soaring...
Tuesday, June 27, 2023: Hot and humid as highs remain in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshmen Preparing for U-20 Championships
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- the USA Track and Field U-20 outdoor championships is coming up on July 7th. Four standout freshmen will be representing UTRGV in...
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- With all the injuries to...
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Sports Director Alex Del...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 23, 2023
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Aquí Entre Nos: Actores firman una carta para autorizar huelga ante la falta de nuevas contrataciones
Más de 300 miembros del sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos han firmado una carta, obtenida por Rolling Stone, diciendo que prefieren hacer una huelga a...
Moda y Belleza: Modelo gana el premio a "Señora Turismo Mundial" en Aruba
Perla Ríos, modelo y ganadora de "Señora Turismo...
Brownsville tendrá nueva flota de autobuses eléctricos para el transporte público
La ciudad Brownsville contará con una nueva flota...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
