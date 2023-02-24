Home
News
Gov. Abbott to participate in Charro Days Fiesta Parade
Governor Greg Abbott will be in Brownsville Saturday to participate in the 86th annual Charro Days Fiesta Parade, according to a news release. Held each...
Here are the Starr County meteorite fragments which may one day save the planet
Five suspected meteorite fragments recovered in Starr County...
DPS: Monte Alto woman killed in overnight collision
A 48-year-old Monte Alto woman died Friday after...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday Feb. 24, 2023: Warm, breezy, and temperatures in the 90s
Thursday February 23, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Wed. February 22, 2023: Hot, breezy, and temperatures in the 90s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Boys Basketball Bi-District Playoffs Scores and Highlights from Tuesday
Tuesday, February 21st Bi-District Round 6A Los Fresnos 53, Edinburg 52 Edinburg North 58, Weslaco 39 San Benito 57, Edinburg Economedes 36...
Edinburg Vela Advances To Sweet 16 With Win Over Brownsville Vets
EDINBURG - The Edinburg Vela Lady Sabercats advanced...
Monday's Boys Basketball Playoff Highlights and Scores
RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS BI-DISTRICT ROUND ...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week - Sugar the lab mix
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: Buscan evitar paro de escritores en Hollywood
Los escritores y productores de Hollywood están trabajando para evitar otro paro de escritores. Han fijado el 20 de marzo para comenzar las negociaciones sobre un...
La Entrevista: Dentista brinda consejos sobre como evitar el cáncer bucal
En La Entrevista el dentista Atanacio Orfanos nos...
Mujer de Monte Alto muere en colisión nocturna
Una mujer de Monte Alto de 48 años...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Radar
7 Days