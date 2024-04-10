Home
Medical Breakthrough: Corneal Neurotization helping patients restore eyesight
Up to 10,000 people a year lose their ability to blink, and that can cause loss of eyesight. Most people blink 17 times a minute,...
State investigating strange smell near Mission neighborhood
The state is now investigating the strange smell...
Cameron County to hold tax exemption filing events
Homeowners in Cameron County can get help filing...
Weather
Wednesday, April 10, 2024: Windy and dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 9, 2024: Night thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 8, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
Weslaco native Brandon “the Heartbreaker” Figueroa is getting back in the ring. Figueroa will take on former world champion Jessie Magdaleno in Las Vegas on...
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals
BROWNSVILLE -- Three valley boys soccer teams entered...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Condado Cameron realiza evento informativo sobre exención de impuestos
Este miércoles en el condado Cameron, la oficina de impuestos se ha unido con agentes inmobiliarios para informar a los residentes sobre las exenciones de impuestos....
La Entrevista: Consejos para compradores de casas
'One Valley LLC' está promoviendo un evento con...
Miércoles 10 de Abril: Día cálido y ventoso en los altos 80s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
