Home
News
Raymondville police investigating dog attack on 2-year-old girl
Raymondville police are investigating a dog attacking a two-year-old girl on Sunday. Detective Jason Garcia said at around 4:20 p.m. police were called to Veteran's...
Brownsville police: Dead body removed from Rio Grande
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a dead...
IDEA San Benito students learn to grow crops in school's first hydroponic farm
From farm to table, that's what students at...
Additional Links
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, October 16, 2023: Sunny and nice, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, October 15, 2023: Mostly sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023: Breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 below: ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Madagascar hissing cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
Pet of the Week: Goose the Shepard mix
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Investigan el ataque de un perro a una niña en Raymondville
La policía de Raymondville está investigando el ataque de un perro una niña de dos años, suceso que ocurrió el domingo 15 de octubre. El...
Proponen aumentar la exención de impuestos
De acuerdo con Jorge González, director asistente de...
Policía de Brownsville encuentra un cadáver en Río Grande
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville está investigando...
Additional Links
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days