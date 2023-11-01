Home
Video shows suspect driving vehicle into crowd in Donna, injuring three
Donna police released video showing a man driving his vehicle into a crowd outside the Bella Social Club. The incident happened Sunday at around 2...
Mercedes church creates alter to honor loved ones for Día De Los Muertos
A church in Mercedes is helping Valley families...
Student of the Week: Briana Cavazos
A Harlingen High School student not only strives...
Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Breezy and nice, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, October 31, 2023: Chilly, cloudy, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, October 30, 2023: Windy, rainy and chilly, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Playmakers Week 10
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 11
High School Volleyball Playoff Scores and Highlights for 10/30/31
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS Monday, October 30th...
Community
Student of the Week: Briana Cavazos
A Harlingen High School student not only strives to excel in school and sports, she also aims to be a good leader. It's easy to...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct, 31, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol - October 30, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Restaurante de BBQ en Donna ofrece variedad de carnes
Angela Moreno, representante de 'Aint She Grand BBQ' nos comenta sobre el restaurante de BBQ y el tipo de cortes de carne que ofrecen en sus...
Celebración del Día de Muertos en Mercedes
El Día de Muertos es una tradición que...
Organizan carrera comunitaria en la Isla del Padre Sur
La Isla del Padre Sur invita a la...
