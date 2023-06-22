Home
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board. Coast Guard officials said...
At least four people killed after tornado hits Matador, a small town outside Lubbock
" At least four people killed after tornado...
Hispanics officially make up the biggest share of Texas’ population, new census numbers show
" Hispanics officially make up the biggest share...
Weather
Thursday, June 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 100s
Thursday, June 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 100s

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Texas cities set temperature records amid relentless heat wave
Texas cities set temperature records amid relentless heat wave
Wednesday, June 21, 2023: Sunny and Windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco snaps State 7-on-7 Tournament drought
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco Panthers are back in State 7-on-7 Football Tournament for the first time since 2017. Their led by a defense that totaled...
Speedy Lions Ready For State 7-on-7 Tournament
LA FERIA, Texas -- La Feria High School...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of...
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Astrea, the Rottweiler-mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Pump Patrol - June 20, 2023
Noticias RGV
DHR organiza evento benéfico a favor de pacientes con cáncer
En el mes nacional en apoyo a los sobrevivientes del cáncer, el DHR será el anfitrión del Purple Project 5K: una carrera unida en pro para...
Fiscales de cuatro condados del sur de Texas firman acuerdo para reducir las cifras de muertes a causa de conductores ebrios
El aumento de personas fallecidas a causa de...
Noticias RGV Edición Digital: 22 de junio
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV...
