Edinburg police searching for suspect in road rage shooting
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect they said opened fire during a Tuesday road rage incident. ...
Mission man sentenced in connection with fatal human smuggling crash
A Mission man was sentenced to 45 months...
Investigation underway after child found dead in Donna-area house fire
An investigation is underway after the burnt body...
Weather
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023: Late sunshine, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Nov. 13, 2023: AM rain, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Playoffs
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Nov. 13, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Socks and Kit Kat
Noticias RGV
Hombre en estado crítico tras apuñalamiento en Roma
Un hombre se encuentra en estado crítico después de que lo apuñalaran dos veces en el pecho, según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado Starr. ...
Una madre en Brownsville enfrenta cargos por desproteger a sus hijos
Una mujer de 25 años fue arrestada la...
Investigan la muerte de un niño durante un incendio de una casa en Donna
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hidalgo...
