Helicopter airlifts injured person following rollover accident in Mercedes
One person was airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital after a rollover accident in Mercedes Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Frontage Road near...
Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents
The two people pronounced dead after a crash...
WATCH LIVE: Inside the Interim with Rio Grande Valley Lawmakers event in Edinburg
Go “Inside the Interim” with Rio Grande Valley-area...
Weather
Aug. 24, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the upper 90s
Aug. 23, 2022: Humid with temperatures in the upper 90s
Aug. 22, 2022: Humid with temperatures in the upper 90s
Sports
Two-a-day Tour: Edinburg Vela
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela dropped from 6A to 5A after this year's realignment. Click on the video above for more on the one of...
Two-a-day Tour: La Joya
LA JOYA, Texas -- La Joya went 4-6...
Two-a-day Tour: Edinburg Economedes
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Economedes dealt with a...
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Donación de órganos brinda familia del valle posibilidad de vida
Una familia de Edinburg se encuentra profundamente agradecida después de haber obtenido la oportunidad de su vida. Hechos Valle, conversó con un receptor de órganos, y...
La Entrevista: Comparte experiencias espirituales
En la entrevista de hoy nos acompaña Sara...
La Entrevista: Viruela del mono
En la entrevista nos acompaña el epidemiólogo Eduardo...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
