Texas abortion laws leading to outsourcing, experts say
Another Texas law restricting abortion access is now in effect. A felony charge will be issued to anyone who provides abortion-inducing medication after seven weeks of...
Brownsville invests $20,000 grant into new park programs
The city of Brownsville's mission of boosting the...
‘I can’t forgive him:’ Mother reacts to La Feria High School coach charged in fatal hit and run that killed her son
A La Feria High School assistant coach is...
Weather
Dec. 2, 2021: Stray showers, temperatures in 80s
Dec. 1, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures reaching 80s
Nov. 30, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Sports
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 83-77 as part of the...
McAllen ISD Removes Interim Tag: Names Patterson Memorial Head Football Coach
MCALLEN - Moses Patterson took the reigns of...
Cowboys' McCarthy out vs. Saints after positive COVID test
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy checked into the...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Connect
Hechos Valle
EEUU: Senado aprueba propuesta que evita cierre de gobierno
WASHINGTON (AP) — El Senado de Estados Unidos aprobó el jueves un proyecto de ley de gasto provisional para financiar al gobierno hasta el 18 de...
El condado Cameron informa de 22 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el martes 22 nuevos...
Las cifras de detención de migrantes criminales va en aumento según el operativo Estrella Solitaria
La policía estatal de Texas continúa deteniendo a...
Daytime
