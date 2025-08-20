Home
News
Appeals court allows Trump to end temporary protections for migrants from Central America and Nepal
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday sided with the Trump administration and stayed a lower court's order keeping in place temporary protections...
Gabbard slashing intelligence office workforce, cutting budget by more than $700 million
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Office of the Director...
Judge denies Justice Department request to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on...
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Over 600 power outages reported in Hidalgo County following strong thunderstorms
Over 600 power outages were reported Tuesday night...
Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025: Isolated thunderstorm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV plays St. Mary's to 1-1 draw in exhibition
Highlights and postgame coverage from the UTRGV men's soccer team's exhibition match against St. Mary's.
Former RGV Viper N'Faly Dante signs with Atlanta Hawks
Former RGV Vipers center N'Faly Dante is signing...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Mission Veterans Patriots
Mission Veterans finished with a 1-3 record in...
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican Milksnake
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
