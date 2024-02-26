Home
News
Suspect arraigned in connection with Mission murder
A man arrested in connection to a murder in Mission went before a judge on Monday. Mission police said the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Juan...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Trial for McAllen man accused of killing ex-wife rescheduled
The trial for the man accused of killing...
Weather
Monday, Feb. 26, 2024: Very warm, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday: Feb. 24, 2024: Mild & breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Baseball (5-1) completes a series sweep of Milwaukee on Sunday, finishing the series with a 15-3 seventh inning win at the...
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Watch video above for...
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA North wide receiver...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Cardboard, the ornate box turtle
Pet of the Week: Reba the Australian shepherd
Noticias RGV
Iniciará juicio de Richard Ford
El juicio contra el hombre acusado de matar a su exmujer ha sido reprogramado para el martes en Edinburg. En la última comprobación, el tribunal...
En peligro fondos federales de cuidado infantil
Los congresistas en Washington D.C. una vez más...
Movilización en la Feria tras amenaza de bomba en escuela
A pesar de que todo vuelve a la...
