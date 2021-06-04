Home
News
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 39 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 39 new positive cases of COVID-19. Two men from the cities of Brownsville and San Benito...
Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office provides electrical safety tips
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office released electrical...
La Grulla flooded after heavy rain
Several neighborhoods in Starr County were under water...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible
The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande Valley has been canceled. A few heavy showers or a storm could still form on Friday. ...
Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A flash flood watch is in effect for...
June 3, 2021: Heavy rainfall possible throughout the day
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Los Fresnos and Smithson Valley Suspended Until Friday Morning
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcons had their rally in the bottom of the sixth ended prematurely. They have mother nature to thank for them...
The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went...
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team...
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Niño de 14 años muere tras ser electrocutado cerca de Mission
Un adolescente murió el viernes por la mañana después de ser electrocutado por un cable de extensión que estaba completamente sumergido en el agua en las...
Residentes del condado Starr vuelven a vivir la pesadilla de las inundaciones
El condado Starr uno de los más afectados...
Familias en el Valle amanecen con sus patios y calles unidades
Cómo comentábamos esta lluvia específicamente la que ocurrió...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
