La Joya ISD approves consolidation plan that affects 5 campuses
La Joya ISD School Board Trustees approved on Wednesday a consolidation plan that would permanently close four campuses and repurpose another one. The consolidation plan...
Edinburg family starting over after fire destroys home
A 62 -year-old man said he’s still processing...
Former Uvalde schools officer found not guilty in trial over his response to Robb Elementary shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A former Uvalde...
Weather
An arctic storm is expected to blanket the state. Here’s what Texans can expect.
Texans are bracing for a harsh winter storm that's expected to plunge the entire state into subfreezing temperatures starting Friday, bringing an arctic mix of snow,...
Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026: Scattered showers with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Forecasters warn of a 'potentially catastrophic' storm from Texas to the Carolinas
ATLANTA (AP) — With many Americans still recovering...
Sports
Playmaker: Gael Silva serves as ultimate triple threat for Lyford
Gael Silva is the ultimate triple threat at Lyford. The star senior shines in football, basketball, and baseball, but varsity baseball was always the first priority....
UTRGV swim meet in North Texas cancelled due to icy weather concerns
The UTRGV swimming and diving team announced that...
Edcouch-Elsa cross country star Juan Aguinaga Jr. signs with Western Texas College
Edcouch-Elsa cross country star Juan Aguinaga Jr. signed...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
