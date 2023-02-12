Home
News
Construction for new Huddle House restaurant in San Benito underway
The city of San Benito is getting the Rio Grande Valley's first Huddle House restaurant. Ramiro Aleman, executive director for the San Benito Economic Development...
South Padre Island authorities investigate discovery of large metal object
With the recent wind and strong current at...
Suspect in deadly Edinburg shooting to be arraigned Monday
A suspect in a fatal October 2022 shooting...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tues. February 7, 2023: Warmer, windy, and temperatures in the 80s
Sun. February 5, 2023: Warmer, sunny, and temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, February 4, 2023: Warm and sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McGarity scores career-high, UTRGV wins 75-71 over Abilene Christian
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Junior Tiffany McGarity scored a career-high 30 points to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team...
UTRGV falls 82-72 at home to Stephen F. Austin, drop to 3-10 in WAC
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Broncs Return In Loss to UTA
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – On a night during...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest - Orinoco Crocodile
Pump Patrol - Feb. 10, 2023
Pump Patrol - Thursday - Sept, 9, 2023
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: La Mascota de la semana, Galia
Con el fin de concientizar sobre la adopción de mascotas, en La Entrevista nos acompaña el funcionario de RGV Humane Society para presentarnos a un bebe...
La Entrevista: La pizza podría ser uno de los alimentos más populares en los Estados Unidos
En La Entrevista celebramos el día nacional de...
Las empresas locales ofrecen mejores ofertas para el domingo del Super Bowl
Ante los efectos de la inflación en todos...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days