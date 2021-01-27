Home
Cameron County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 108 new cases
Cameron County reported on Wednesday 11 more coronavirus-related deaths. According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths...
South Padre Island opens online registration portal for vaccination vouchers
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The city of South...
Cameron County to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65 and older
Cameron County will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine...
