Hidalgo County hosts pop-up event to help families in need of food, financial assistance
Tuesday marked the beginning of a series of pop-up events across Hidalgo County to provide families in need with food or financial help. County officials...
Pharr breaks ground on new high-speed internet utility service
The city of Pharr hosted a groundbreaking ceremony...
Mother and son charged in fatal Edinburg shooting
A mother and her son have been charged...
Weather
Dec. 7, 2021: Temperatures in the 70s
Dec. 6, 2021: Warm with chances of evening showers
Sunday: Dec. 5, 2021: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
5-on-5 Highlights for Tuesday December 7th
Check out the highlights Channel 5 Sports got from Tuesday's 5-on-5 Coverage.
Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda: RGV Boxer Ranked No. 1 in Nation
PHARR, TEXAS - Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda is...
RGV Vipers still undefeated
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are now the...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Estalla negocio de fuegos artificiales en México; 6 muertos
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Un negocio ilegal de fuegos artificiales estalló al este de la Ciudad de México, matando a dos niños y cuatro adultos...
Se reporta un motín en la cárcel del condado Cameron
Durante la tarde de este martes se registró...
La policía de Brownsville advierte sobre los asaltantes de paquetería
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville lanza una...
