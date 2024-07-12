Home
News
McAllen police hold moment of silence in honor of officers killed in July 2020 shooting
McAllen police radios went silent for 38 seconds on Thursday afternoon in honor of two officers killed in a July 2020 shooting. The moment of...
Brownsville PUB holds roundtable discussion on water conservation efforts
Water availability is a growing concern in the...
Third grader named Donna mayor for a day
Matthew Bernea, 7, has big dreams of being...
Weather
Drought monitor shows improved conditions for the Valley
The latest drought monitor shows the entire Rio Grande Valley is drought free. The drought-free status comes as the Valley experiences a tropical wave that...
Thursday, July 11, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in the middle of their summer workouts. The team chemistry is building, although there are two Vaqueros who have...
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden...
West Brownsville headed to Little League State Tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- West Brownsville is headed to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Jeriko, the cat
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Policía de Álamo busca a Alfredo Torres por robo de dinero
El departamento de policía de Álamo busca a Alfredo Torres, y requiere que el público nos ayude a brindar el paradero de esta persona de interés....
Policía del condado Cameron arrestan a hombre por ingreso ilegal y posesión de drogas
Los agentes del sheriff del condado Cameron respondieron...
Gobernador Abbott ordena investigación sobre respuesta de Centerpoint Energy frente a Beryl
El gobernador, Greg Abbott, solicita una investigación sobre...
