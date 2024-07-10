Home
News
TxDOT proposal would create new bike routes across Cameron and Hidalgo counties
A proposal from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Pharr district aims to address bike safety and connectivity in the Rio Grande Valley. A recently published...
Brownsville businesses prepare for economic boost brought by Games of Texas
Brownsville is getting ready to host the Games...
Valley TxDOT crews to assist in Beryl recovery efforts
Four crew members with the Texas Department of...
Weather
Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Spotty t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 8, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden Leon signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College today. Leon played on the Warriors...
West Brownsville headed to Little League State Tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- West Brownsville is headed to...
Shaine Casas: Journey to the Paris Olympics
McAllen High Alum, Shaine Casas starts his training...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Mercedes dona camión de bomberos y equipos a Reynosa para fortalecer vínculos entre ambas ciudades
"Es lo mejor no solo para nuestra comunidad, sino también para nuestra comunidad vecina, que necesita estos equipos", agrega jefe de bomberos de Mercedes. Mercedes...
Primer vistazo al tráiler de "Gladiator II" de Ridley Scott
En Noticias RGV ya tenemos los detalles el...
Nueva tecnología revoluciona cirugía de fusión espinal
El dolor de espalda es uno de los...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
