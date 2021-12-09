Home
More than $900K in border construction materials stolen from steel company recovered
Nearly $1 million worth of stolen border wall segments ended up behind a home in Weslaco. Police in Pharr say someone was using it to...
Edinburg police identify woman found dead at a mobile home park
The Edinburg Police Department has identified a woman...
Brownsville ISD preparing for expansion of eligibility for Pfizer COVID boosters
With the Pfizer COVID booster shots receiving approval...
Dec. 9, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the high 80s
Dec. 8, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures reaching 80s
Dec. 7, 2021: Temperatures in the 70s
Sports
UIL Releases Classification Cutoff Numbers; 5 Valley Teams to Drop to 5A
AUSTIN - The UIL announced the classification cutoff numbers and division breaks for the next realignment scheduled for early February. The new cutoff numbers were also...
Different Ball, Same Grind: UTRGV's Taylor Muff
EDINBURG, TEXAS - The UTRGV Women's basketball team...
5-on-5 Highlights for Tuesday December 7th
Check out the highlights Channel 5 Sports got...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
México: al menos 49 migrantes mueren al volcar camión
TUTXLA GUTIÉRREZ, México (AP) — Al menos 49 migrantes murieron y 58 más resultaron heridos el jueves tras la volcadura de un camión que los trasladaba...
El condado Cameron informa 2 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 15 casos positivos
El condado Cameron informó el jueves dos muertes...
La reubicación de los migrantes en Reynosa provoca desacuerdos en organizaciones humanitarias
Miles de migrantes continúan viviendo en una plaza...
Submit a Tip
