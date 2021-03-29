Home
News
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related death, 186 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 186 positive cases of COVID-19. The victims included two females and one male from the cities...
Willacy County reports 1 new case of COVID-19
Willacy County on Monday reported one new cases...
'100% student-centered:' Sharyland ISD proposes $35M bond
Students and members of the Sharyland community will...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Natalie Martinez Signs her NLI to Texas Lutheran University
RIO HONDO - Natalie Martinez from Rio Hondo HS signing her NLI Saturday afternoon to continue her basketball career at Texas Lutheran University. The senior...
Will Littleton Named PSJA Memorial Head Coach
PHARR - PSJA Memorial has a new man...
Robles Achieves 100th Win
HARLINGEN - A coach's goal is to win....
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Guatemala anuncia "estado de prevención" por caravana
CIUDAD GUATEMALA (AP) - El gobierno guatemalteco anunció el lunes un nuevo "estado de prevención" que entrará en vigor el martes en cinco departamentos fronterizos con...
Hombre de McAllen es condenado a más de 10 años de prisión por importar metanfetamina
Un juez federal condenó a un hombre de...
Cruce masivo de migrantes al Valle del Río Grande
Miles de niños migrantes siguen llegando a la...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days