Tiny forest planting event held at McAllen Public Library
McAllen city leaders hosted a community planting event at the McAllen Public Library for what they call a tiny forest. This is the sixth one...
Rio Grande City seeking input for downtown revitalization project
Rio Grande City's Economic Development Corporation will be...
DHR Health working to restore functionality following 'cyber incident'
DHR Health said they are currently addressing a...
Weather
Thursday, March 20, 2025: Breezy, nice day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Very warm, wind, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 18, 2025: High fire danger, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second straight year
The high school soccer playoffs start tomorrow here in the Valley. One of the very first matchups that will get the playoff season underway is...
Edinburg native Daren Barrera pitches gem as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game
UTRGV took down Texas Southern for the second...
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Economedes hosts San Benito in playoff opener
One of the best teams heading into the...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Tito the Chihuahua
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
DHR Health trabaja para restablecer la funcionalidad tras el incidente cibernético
DHR Health dijo que actualmente están abordando un 'incidente cibernético' que está afectando a sus sistemas el jueves. Un portavoz de DHR Health ha declarado...
Jueves 20 de marzo: noche fresca con pocas nubes, mañana templado
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Biblioteca de McAllen inaugura nuevo bosque comunitario
Se realizó una plantación comunitaria en los exteriores...
