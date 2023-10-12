Home
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
Harlingen man charged in accidental shooting of 7-year-old niece
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after discharging...
Man accused of running over girlfriend in July crash turns himself in to authorities
A man accused of running over his girlfriend...
Weather
Thursday, October 12, 2023: Warming up, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, October 11, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, October 10, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harlingen CISD 7th grader inspiring students as female football player
At the age of 12, Nia Araguz is doing something most kids her age aren't. Araguz plays football for Coakley Middle School in Harlingen, and...
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 7
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 8
Watch part two below.
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
Pet of the Week: Goose the Shepard mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: ¡Conozca a la mascota de la semana, Goose!
En Comunidad, desde el Río Grande Valley Humane Society en Harlingen, nos visita el cachorro Goose en busca de un hogar permanente. Vea el video...
Estudiante de la Semana: Arely Quintanilla persigue sus sueños
Ante una cámara de televisión de la preparatoria...
La Entrevista: El yoga florece para la esperanza este octubre
En La Entrevista, April Aguilar, departe de los...
