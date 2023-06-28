Home
News
Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge
A 23-year-old man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide was arrested Thursday, June 22 at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Luis Angel Castillo Francisco,...
Several Peñitas restaurants ordered by health department to temporarily shut down due to water issues
The Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human...
Wednesday, June 28, 2023: Hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weather
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Climate change has sent temperatures soaring in Texas
" Climate change has sent temperatures soaring...
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshmen Preparing for U-20 Championships
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- the USA Track and Field U-20 outdoor championships is coming up on July 7th. Four standout freshmen will be representing UTRGV in...
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- With all the injuries to...
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Sports Director Alex Del...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 23, 2023
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Connect
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Edición Digital: 28 de junio
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV con Naomi De Lucia.
Comunidad: Propietaria de Backyard BBQ comparte su trayectoria como experta en el asador
En Comunidad, la propietaria de Backyard BBQ y...
Valora tu Futuro: South Texas College ofrece campamentos de verano relacionados con la robótica
En Valora Tu Futuro, la instructora de tecnología...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
