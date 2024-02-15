Home
News
McAllen ISD relieves veteran coach Yebra following internal investigation
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen ISD released a statement to Channel 5 News revealing that Nikki Rowe boys head basketball coach Jose Luis Yebra has been...
Harlingen man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash
A 51-year-old Harlingen man was arrested in connection...
La Joya ISD student injured in school bus accident, district says
One La Joya ISD student received medical attention...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024: Afternoon showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024: Cloudy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McAllen ISD relieves veteran coach Yebra following internal investigation
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen ISD released a statement to Channel 5 News revealing that Nikki Rowe boys head basketball coach Jose Luis Yebra has been...
RGV Vipers drop it at home against the Austin Spurs
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The RGV Vipers fell...
Lady Warriors preparing for the area round of playoffs
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- The Nikki Rowe Warriors...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Cora the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024
Information from AAA shows that gas prices in...
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Ford!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano, del Weslaco Animal Care Services, nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, Ford, quien busca un hogar permanente. Vea...
La Voz del Valle: Negocio ofrece aperitivos y dulces mexicanos
En La Voz del Valle, Luis Fabrizzio Espinoza,...
15 de febrero del 2024, probabilidad de lluvia incrementa esta noche
Para seguir a Valeria López en su página...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
