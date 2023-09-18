Home
News
McAllen police identify individuals involved in weekend murder-suicide
The McAllen Police Department identified the man and woman they say were involved in a murder-suicide that happened Friday night. Police responded to a domestic...
Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for Brownsville PUB customers
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board implemented Stage 2...
Donna resident aims to raise awareness of shrimping industry challenges
After hearing of the problems affecting the Valley...
Weather
Monday, Sept. 18, 2023: Scattered showers with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 below: ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - Sept. 17, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican milksnake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: The Green House ofrece gran variedad de plantas
En La Entrevista, Isaac Vega, propietario de The Green House en Brownsville, nos habla acerca de su negocio y la gran variedad de plantas que puede...
La Voz del Valle: Río Grande Valley Birding Festival inicia en noviembre
En La Voz del Valle, Marilyn Vincent, departe...
Conozca sus Derechos: Abogada explica de qué manera se puede obtener un permiso de trabajo
En Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada en inmigración...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
