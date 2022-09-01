Home
Bond denied for man indicted in deadly San Antonio smuggling attempt
A judge denied bond Wednesday for the man accused of being the mastermind of a botched human smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants in San Antonio....
5 On Your Side: Lack of space at VA outpatient clinic raising concerns
A U.S. Navy veteran said she’s concerned with...
Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash
A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three...
Weather
Aug. 31, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 30, 2022: Isolated showers with temperatures in the mid-90s
Aug. 29, 2022: Scattered storms with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sports
UTRGV Basketball release season schedule
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV basketball released its season schedule today for both men's and women's teams. Click on the video above for more on their...
Santa Maria to debut new stadium against Monte Alto
SANTA MARIA, Texas -- Santa Maria will debut...
First and Goal Power Poll - Week One
Here's the First and Goal Power Poll for...
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Largas filas en carril sentri
Padres de familia de estudiantes que residen en Matamoros, pero que están matriculados en escuelas públicas y privadas en Brownsville, enfrentan una odisea en este nuevo...
Más de 267.800 armas de fuego vendidas en Texas
Durante los tres primeros meses del año, solo...
Jugador de la semana: Anuncian ganador de la primera semana
El ganador de la primera semana en esta...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
