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Late Edinburg fire chief honored at national memorial in Maryland
The late Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider was honored in Maryland. Snider's name was added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in a ceremony that...
Suspected drunk driver in fatal Edinburg crash receives bond of over $1 million
The man accused in a deadly crash was...
Major drainage project underway in Mission to improve flood relief
A major drainage project in Mission is nearing...
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Monday, May 4, 2026: Cloudy afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 3, 2026: Nice, milder day, temps in the 80s
Saturday, May 2, 2026: Early morning showers with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader
The Vaqueros wrapped up conference play with a sweep over Incarnate Word at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The bats came alive in the fourth inning...
2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers
2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers ...
RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS Saturday, May 2nd ...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Savannah the Bearded Dragon
Pet of the Week: Kermit the kitten
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