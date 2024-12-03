Home
Prescription Health: Hidden dangers of weight loss drugs
Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have quickly become household names, and for good reason. Studies show you can lose about 16% of your body fat by...
CBP seizes weapons and magazines found in bus at Hidalgo Port of Entry
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection managed to...
Edinburg CISD staff members hospitalized following school bus crash
Three Edinburg CISD staff members were hospitalized Tuesday...
Weather
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 2, 2024: cloudy with showers and temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024: Spotty shower with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Whitmore, Williams, and Nowell catch fire in Vipers clutch win over Blue
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the Oklahoma City Blue 128-124 on Monday night in Edinburg. The Vipers got out to a hot start,...
Houston Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair apologizes for hit that concussed Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
Originally Published: 01 DEC 24 15:08 ET ...
College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA's yearslong efforts to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Tim Smith discusses impact of annual Tim's Coats campaign
For more than 40 years, Tim's Coats has...
KRGV kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign
KRGV is asking viewers to help us keep...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Liberan a tortugas recuperadas en la Isla del Padre Sur
En la Isla del Padre, liberan a cinco tortugas que han sido tratadas en el centro de rescate Sea Turtle Inc. de esta Isla. En...
Últimos días para inscripción de usuarios en plan de Medicare
Este sábado 7 de diciembre vence el plazo...
Patrulla Fronteriza incauta $3 millones en cocaína y heroína en puerto de entrada Hidalgo-Pharr-Anzaldúas
Autoridades fronterizas interceptaron una gran cantidad de droga...
