Restrictions in place against Brownsville ISD board member
A Brownsville school board member is temporarily banned from attending district events. Minera Peña is also not allowed on district property, but there are exceptions....
Experts weigh in on long-term impact of enhanced truck inspections in the Valley
Some business leaders and experts fear the political...
Hidalgo County Tax Office experiencing staff shortage
Staffing issues are forcing the Hidalgo County Tax...
Weather
May 5, 2022: Breezy, temperatures in the 90s
May 3, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the 90s
May 2, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 90s
Sports
Edinburg Vela's PJ Rivera Signs to Atlantis University
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg Vela standout running back PJ Rivera signed his national letter of intent to play football with Atlantis University which is transitioning from...
Pantherettes softball prep for area round
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco high school's softball team...
RGV FC's Dylan Borczak Overcoming Losses off the Pitch
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Dealing with one loss is...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
Hechos Valle
Limitan uso de vacuna J&J por riesgos de coágulos sanguíneos
La FDA anunció que limitara la autorización de uso de emergencia de la vacuna COVID-19 de Johnson & Johnson a las personas mayores de 18 años....
Turbotax pagara $141 millones a clientes
Turbotax pagará $141 millones a clientes Si...
ERCOT anticipa uso de energía eléctrica más grande de lo normal
El consejo de confiabilidad eléctrica del estado, o...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
