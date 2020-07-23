Home
Doctor speaks on new app designed to help patients communicate with physicians
A new phone application, designed to help patients to communication with their doctors, may be useful for virtual check-ups amid the pandemic. Yodoc is an...
Doctor: Getting retested for COVID-19 without symptoms could prolong self-isolation
People who contracted coronavirus could have prolonged time...
Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic
The Centers for Disease Control shows adults with...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a media availability via the ZOOM video platform on Wednesday to discuss the variety of changes made to the...
UIL Pushes Back Fall Sports in 6A, 5A; Small Schools To Start On Time
AUSTIN - The UIL made one of the...
RGV Waits For a UIL Schedule Change to Save Season
WESLACO - Rio Grande Valley coaches have been...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
44 residentes de condado Starr dan positivo a coronavirus, total de casos 1,661
Funcionarios de salud en el Condado Starr reportaron 44 casos adicionales de coronavirus - lo que hace que su número total de casos confirmados a 1,661....
Cifra de muertes alcanza 400 en condado Hidalgo, 650 casos positivos más
El condado Hidalgo anunció el miércoles 33 muertes...
Condado Cameron confirma 11 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 334 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el miércoles 11 muertes...
