Home
News
Charges expected Thursday for Trump's company, top executive
Donald Trump's company and his longtime finance chief are expected to be charged Thursday with tax-related crimes stemming from a New York investigation into the former...
9 mutilated bodies found on Mexican road near U.S. border
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican soldiers have...
Local officials react to Abbott, Trump visit to Rio Grande Valley
Local officials are reacting to Gov. Greg Abbott's...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 30, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 80s
Scattered showers and a few weak storms will be around today, especially later this morning or afternoon.
June 29, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, heavy rain possible in spots
June 28, 2021: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
Rain chances will increase this week with heavy...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
RGV Finishes State 7-on-7 Tourney with Strong Performances on Final Day
COLLEGE STATION - The Valley made a strong showing this year at the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament and finished Saturday with some strong performances. ...
McAllen Fierce Volleyball Wins National AAU Title
MCALLEN, Texas - The McAllen Fierce 13U volleyball...
Pools Unveiled for State 7-on-7 Tournament this Weekend
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
El gobernador electo de Nuevo León Samuel García busca vías para la reapertura de los puentes internacionales fronterizos
Autoridades en ambos lados de la frontera continúan insistiendo fuertemente con la finalidad de conseguir la reapertura de los puentes internacionales al turismo y viajes no...
Ya están los preparativos en marcha para la visita fronteriza de Abbott y Trump
Este miércoles Hechos Valle se prepara para una...
Llega a McAllen un vuelo con migrantes abordo para ser procesados
Durante la tarde de este martes proveniente de...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days