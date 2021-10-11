Home
Cameron County: 4 out of 5 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals
Cameron County reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. Of the five deaths, four were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health...
Texas Mom says safe return of 3-year-old son a 'miracle'
HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 3-year-old...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including for private employers
" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans any...
Oct. 11, 2021: Breezy and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Oct. 8, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 8, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below: See the final scores below: Friday, October 8 ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 7, 2021
Weslaco East vs. McAllen High FINAL SCORE :...
Programming
Hechos Valle
Recomendaciones sobre reinicio de proceso de asilo, según un experto en inmigración
Sigue la controversia sobre quienes pueden pedir asilo en Estados Unidos, muchas personas han llegado a la frontera con la idea que todos pueden calificar para...
La tormenta Pamela se fortalece en el Pacífico mexicano
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — La tormenta tropical...
Polémica ley de aborto en Texas causa otras preocupaciones
Mientras la pelea legal continua con el aborto...
Additional Links
Deportes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
